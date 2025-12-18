Marseille offer fresh update on Mason Greenwood's future and deliver financial blow to Man Utd

Greenwood staying would reduce the financial windfall from his transfer, which affects United’s immediate transfer budget and PSR calculations. The Old Trafford club inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause into the deal when Greenwood joined Marseille for £26.6 million ($35.6m) in July 2024, meaning they are entitled to half of any future profit Marseille makes from selling him.

But the structure of the deal allows Marseille to increase their economic rights in the player based on performance and time, which will diminish United's eventual percentage of profit when a transfer eventually occurs. This delay forces the club to wait for a future sale to realise the profit, potentially limiting their spending power in the current or upcoming windows.

And OM president Pablo Longoria has indicated the club are very happy with Greenwood, giving no indication they plan to sell him, and that they can actually to to increase their economic rights if they secure Champions League football again.

