Emotional scenes at Volksparkstadion as Mario Vuskovic makes long-awaited return to Hamburg training after doping ban

Left-back Miro Muheim, one of only two remaining colleagues from the defender's final appearance before the suspension, offered an emotional reflection on his return. Speaking to Kickerafter the session, Muheim said: "It was a very special moment to have Mario back with us. We always believed in his innocence. Mario is incredibly strong in character, a special person."

Assessing the impact of his return to the dressing room, the Swiss defender added: "He will help us with his mere presence. He has managed to survive these four years and will work towards his return to the pitch. I am firmly convinced of that."