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Marcus Rashford rejects late Arsenal transfer approach to fight for his Man Utd place
Arsenal approach firmly rejected
Arsenal are urgently seeking a left winger before Tuesday night following Gabriel Martinelli's exit to join Al-Hilal. According to the Evening Standard, the London side considered a late loan move for Marcus Rashford, which was completely separate from their ongoing pursuit of Julian Alvarez.
However, Rashford has rejected all advances. A permanent transfer away from Manchester United seemed inevitable earlier in the window after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa. Rashford preferred a return to Catalonia, but Barcelona opted not to activate the £26 million release clause in his contract, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead.
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Turkish giants miss out on transfer
Following the collapsed return to Spain, The Times reports that Rashford also rebuffed serious interest from Champions League side Fenerbahce. The Turkish club were eager to make him their statement signing of the summer. Nevertheless, Rashford made it clear he has no interest in moving to the Super Lig.
Consequently, Manchester United are now content to keep their academy graduate. Rashford's substantial £325,000-a-week wages have severely limited the pool of potential suitors capable of financing a permanent transfer this summer, forcing him to re-evaluate his options.
Carrick hails forward after return
The relationship between Rashford and head coach Michael Carrick appears to be the primary driving force behind this sudden decision to stay. Rashford returned to action during the defeat to Hull City, replacing Patrick Dorgu at half-time.
Carrick has been highly impressed with his recent application behind the scenes. The manager said: "It's been pretty obvious since Marcus came back training with Kobbie [Mainoo] and Licha [Martinez] pretty much in Dublin that he's come back fantastically well, you know." This vital vote of confidence has effectively reintegrated Rashford into the first team environment.
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What happens next for both clubs?
Arsenal must act swiftly to secure a replacement for Martinelli before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Rashford will aim to feature for Manchester United when they host Ipswich Town this Sunday. The upcoming match represents a significant personal milestone, as it will be his first appearance at Old Trafford since December 2024.
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