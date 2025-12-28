Marcus Rashford passes Barcelona referendum as members vote to sign Man Utd loanee on permanent transfer

Rashford has been instrumental in Barcelona's fine start to the season having provided six assists and scored an additional two goals for Hansi Flick's side. After a minor blip, Barcelona capitalised upon Real Madrid's downturn in form to head into La Liga's winter break top of the table.

A 2-0 victory at Villarreal last weekend extended Barcelona's winning run to eight matches as they maintained their lead at the top of the table to four points. And as Barcelona continue to shine domestically, members have voted in favour of making Rashford's move permanent.

In a poll from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo put to Barca club members, 54.6% of those surveyed support his permanent signing, while 35.6% oppose retaining Rashford's services. A further 6.3% believe it is best to wait until the end of the season before deciding the striker's future at Spotify Camp Nou.

The vote will come as a boost for Rashford, who admitted earlier this month that he wants to stay at Barcelona.