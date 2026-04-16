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Marcus Rashford open to being part of 'new project' at Man Utd as chances of permanent Barcelona transfer fade
Barca cooling on permanent deal
Reports suggest that Rashford would be open to the possibility of returning to United in the event that Barca closes the door on him. A change of coach and direction at Old Trafford is something he is open to being part of, especially as he is still contracted to the club until 2028, as per MG TV via Diario Sport.
Rashford's priority was to continue at Barça, and his agents had already met several times with the Blaugrana club to agree on his conditions, but the operation has cooled down so much that he could be more out than in the Camp Nou. Barca must make the final decision but would not be willing to sign his continuity at the figures being discussed.
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Financial hurdles and squad status
The main problem is that Rashford has not established himself as a starter at Barca, and his continuity has a very high salary cost. His signing is valued at €30 million for the purchase option, and his salary would be one of the highest in the squad despite the fact that the Englishman is willing to make a significant financial effort to continue.
The Catalan giants are actively searching for wingers in the market, and the idea is to invest less money for a differential footballer who has future projection. Rashford has performed well, but his high cost and his status as more of a squad player could see him return to United.
Final summit with Flick
The scenario from now on is pending a final summit with Rashford and his inner circle. For now, he has not been openly told that he will not continue, nor has progress been made in negotiations for his continuity. The Englishman must also speak with Barca boss Hansi Flick, and after the La Liga season concludes, everything will be finalised. Rashford always wanted to play for Barca and felt comfortable, but the operation has economic connotations, and that could force his return to England.
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Rising market value
Moreover, Rashford - whose true value is estimated at €40 million by Transfermarkt - has seen his profile rise again this season due to his impressive numbers at Barca. Having featured in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists, he has proven he can still perform at a top-tier club, and so he may be subject to other offers.
From what it seems, though, United remains his primary option in the event he does not continue at the Camp Nou. He will be focused on finishing the season strongly with Barca for now, with Flick's side closing in on the La Liga title with a nine point lead at the summit. Barca will next face Celta Vigo on Wednesday.