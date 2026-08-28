Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford makes Man Utd U-turn as England star rejects Fenerbahce interest and commits to Old Trafford stay
Rashford snubs Turkish giants
According to The Times, Rashford is set to remain at Manchester United for the 2026/27 season after rebuffing serious interest from Fenerbahce. The Turkish club, having secured qualification for the Champions League, were eager to make the 28-year-old their statement signing of the summer.
However, Rashford has made it clear he has no interest in moving to the Super Lig, despite the allure of European football in Istanbul. This decision marks a complete change in perspective for the forward, who began the summer window with a very different outlook on his career at his boyhood club.
The England star's future has been the subject of intense speculation following a productive loan spell at Barcelona last season. While he was reportedly desperate to seal a permanent move away from Old Trafford earlier this summer, that stance has softened significantly.
With the transfer deadline approaching next Tuesday, Rashford is now fully focused on reintegrating himself into the United squad and proving his worth to head coach Michael Carrick, who has been vocal in his praise for the attacker's recent application and fitness levels during pre-season training.
- Getty
Barcelona exit route closes
A return to the Nou Camp was Rashford’s preferred destination, but the path back to Catalonia was blocked when Barcelona opted not to activate a £26m release clause in his contract. Instead, the Spanish giants turned their attention to other Premier League talent, securing the signatures of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.
With only days remaining in the window, United appear content to keep their homegrown star, particularly as his substantial £325,000-a-week wages have limited the pool of potential suitors capable of financing a permanent transfer.
Carrick hails 'sharp' Rashford after return
The relationship between Rashford and Carrick appears to be a driving force behind this sudden U-turn. Rashford featured as a second-half substitute in United’s recent defeat to Hull City, replacing Patrick Dorgu, and his performances behind the scenes have not gone unnoticed.
Carrick recently expressed his satisfaction with the forward's return to the fold, stating: "It's been pretty obvious since Marcus came back training with Kobbie [Mainoo] and Licha [Martinez] pretty much in Dublin that he's come back fantastically well, you know.
- Getty
Rashford stay gives Carrick attacking boost
This vote of confidence suggests Rashford will play a significant role in the squad as they prepare to face Ipswich Town this Sunday. It will be a poignant moment for the forward, representing his first appearance at Old Trafford since December 2024.
Having scored 138 goals in 427 appearances for the Red Devils, Rashford remains a high-profile figure in the dressing room. His decision to stay provides Carrick with a seasoned international option in the final third, bolstering a squad that finished third in the Premier League last season and is looking to build on that momentum.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting