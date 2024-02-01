Marcus Rashford off the hook! Man Utd star returns to starting line-up to face Wolves as Erik ten Hag immediately forgives forward for boozy 12-hour tequila bender

James Hunsley
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has been immediately forgiven by Erik ten Hag, with the Manchester United forward named in the starting XI to face Wolves on Thursday.

  • Rashford went on 12-hour tequila session
  • Missed training and Newport FA Cup clash
  • But immediately reinstated to face Wolves

