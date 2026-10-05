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Ex-Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo seals dramatic return to Estudiantes
A breakthrough in negotiations for Rojo
According to TyC Sports, the long-running saga surrounding Rojo's future has reached a conclusion following protracted negotiations between Racing and Estudiantes. After intense discussions and considerable uncertainty between the two sides, a verbal agreement has been struck for the veteran defender to leave Avellaneda and return to La Plata for a third spell as his career winds down.
Racing had initially been reluctant to sanction the departure of the experienced 36-year-old, with sporting director Diego Milito taking an inflexible stance during the early stages of talks before ultimately giving the definitive "yes". Estudiantes pushed aggressively for the former Argentina international to resolve a looming defensive crisis ahead of their Copa Libertadores semi-final against Flamengo, where head coach Alexander Medina will be without the suspended Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tomas Palacios for the first leg due to yellow-card accumulation.
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Financial details of the homecoming
While official confirmation from Racing is still pending, the financial framework of the transfer is fully in place. Estudiantes offered approximately $800,000 for the remaining three months of Rojo's contract, alongside performance-related bonuses tied to every victory for the City Bell outfit in which the defender features.
Rojo took matters into his own hands to force the switch through, driven by a determination to finish his career playing the Copa Libertadores for the club where it all began. The left-footed centre-back refused to attend recent training sessions at the Tita Mattiusi complex and agreed to waive a substantial portion of the debt Racing owed him. With all conditions met, Milito softened his position, clearing the path for the defender to sign a contract on Monday running until December 2027.
Mending broken bridges in Plata
Beyond resolving immediate tactical concerns, the move represents an opportunity for Rojo to mend relations with the Estudiantes supporters. Back in 2020, a failed return was followed by a contentious move to Boca Juniors, which drew widespread anger and criticism from the Pincha faithful.
Returning to his boyhood side offers him a platform to repair that standing and rewrite his narrative in La Plata. Across his previous two spells with Estudiantes, the defender made 54 appearances, scored four goals, and lifted the 2009 Copa Libertadores trophy.
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Veteran leadership bolsters continental ambitions
The timing of Rojo's arrival provides Medina with an immediate, experienced leader right when the club's continental ambitions are on the line. With the crucial first leg against Flamengo fast approaching, the veteran's availability offers defensive stability precisely when the squad needs it most.
Once his contract is signed on Monday, attention will turn straight to integrating him into match preparations. Helping steer Estudiantes past the Brazilian heavyweights and into another Copa Libertadores final would serve as the definitive closing chapter to his career at the club where it began.
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