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Is Marco Silva off to Chelsea? Fulham still waiting for answer on new contract after six months amid Blues interest
Uncertainty at Craven Cottage
Fulham are currently in the dark over Silva's long-term future at the club, even though they remain desperate to keep the 48-year-old at the helm. It has been reported that a three-year contract offer has been on the table since November, yet the former Everton boss has been reluctant to put pen to paper while several high-profile opportunities emerge elsewhere.
The situation has left the Cottagers in a difficult position as they plan for the upcoming campaign, BBC Sport reports. While the club's hierarchy maintains a positive relationship with the manager, they have reportedly begun sounding out contingency plans and alternative options should Silva decide that his ambitions lie away from West London after five seasons.
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Chelsea shortlist and European interest
Silva has emerged as a serious candidate for the Chelsea job as the Blues hunt for a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior. The Stamford Bridge outfit is looking for a leader capable of stabilising the squad, though internal discussions are ongoing regarding Silva's profile. Chelsea are also considering moves for Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola, as the club weighs up different options to find the right managerial fit for their long-term project.
It isn't just a domestic battle for his services, as a return to his homeland could also be on the cards. With Jose Mourinho potentially leaving Benfica for a sensational return to Real Madrid, the Portuguese giants have identified Silva as their primary target to take over at the Estadio da Luz, further complicating Fulham's attempts to secure his signature.
Silva speaks out on decision process
In a candid interview with DAZN, Silva opened up about the current state of play regarding his tenure at Fulham. He acknowledged the club's desire to keep him, stating: "The club has been clear with us about its intention for us to stay here for more years." However, the manager stood firm on his need for more time before committing to a final decision.
Silva added that his current focus remains solely on the final matches of the season as Fulham chase European qualification. He insisted that he would reflect on the campaign as a whole before deciding whether to extend his stay or pursue a new challenge, having already shown his loyalty by rejecting lucrative offers from various clubs in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year.
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Fulham’s pursuit of a European return
Fulham currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with 48 points, remaining well within striking distance of the European spots. With only three games left in the season, the Cottagers are just three points behind seventh-placed Brentford and four points adrift of Bournemouth in sixth. Silva is hopeful of guiding the club back to continental competition, aiming to end a long hiatus; Fulham’s last European appearance came during the 2011-2012 Europa League campaign, where they were eliminated in the group stages. This follows their historic run to the Europa League final in the 2009-2010 season, where they narrowly missed out on the trophy after a defeat to Atletico Madrid.