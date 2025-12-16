AFP
Marcelo's son set to make Real Madrid Castilla debut after catching the eye of Alvaro Arbeloa
An opportunity born of circumstance
Arbeloa’s decision has been shaped partly by necessity, as Marca reports. Castilla head into the final group game severely depleted, with no fewer than 16 players unavailable due to injury, international call-ups, first-team duties and the Africa Cup of Nations. The absentees include a host of regular names, leaving the coach to look deep into the academy for solutions. Into that gap steps Enzo, still a first-year youth player but already regarded as one of the academy’s brightest attacking prospects.
The call-up arrives just days after Enzo made his European debut in the UEFA Youth League against Olympiacos, a milestone that capped a strong start to the season with Juvenil A. Regularly involved in Julian Lopez de Lerma’s matchday squads, Enzo had been knocking on the door of continental football. Having stepped through it, he now finds himself on the verge of action with Real's reserves. Arbeloa knows the forward well. It was the former Madrid and Spain defender who handed Enzo his Juvenil A debut last season, and he may now offer another defining moment by unleashing him at the Castilla level. Alongside Enzo, other youth players, including Liberto, Galassi, De Almeida and Lacosta, have also been drafted in.
Madrid’s belief in a budding talent
Within Real Madrid, optimism around Enzo is growing. As reported in Spain, his performances with Juvenil A have sparked excitement among the club’s technical staff and executives, who believe he has the tools to make a meaningful impact in the years ahead. Those who work daily at Valdebebas speak of a player capable of bringing "a lot of joy" to the club. Last season, at just 15, Enzo was handed a debut in a crucial youth derby against Atletico Madrid. Introduced in the 77th minute, he needed only eight minutes to leave his mark, providing an assist that swung the game and reinforced the belief that his progress is no coincidence. In March 2025, Enzo made his bow for Spain’s Under-17 side, contributing a goal and an assist in a 3-3 draw with Austria. He has been part of Real Madrid’s academy since 2017 and involved with Spain’s youth set-up since 2023.
Guided by experience, Enzo is ready to shine
Growing up alongside Marcelo, Enzo has never lacked examples of excellence, and his father remains a trusted sounding board, offering guidance whenever questions arise. Rather than dwelling on the speed of his ascent, he insists on focusing on the present, determined to earn his place rather than trade on his name.
"Given that I grew up with my father playing football, it’s always seemed perfectly normal to me," he said in an interview with FIFA. "I’ve lived with him, I always used to go along to his training sessions, and I was surrounded by top players. It’s not a case of that making things easier or harder. I’m not one to complain about things; I always prefer to be grateful. It’s very helpful to have him around whenever I have a question. He’s the ideal person to go to. I’m very grateful to have him close at hand."
His idols span generations, from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to modern stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo, with Benzema’s movement and intelligence shaping his own approach.
"Right now, I’m a big fan of Kylian [Mbappe], Vinicius [Junior] and Rodrygo, but I’ve always liked Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, ever since I was a little kid. But I’d tend to focus more on Benzema because he’s a forward," he revealed.
Will Enzo get to feature against Man City?
At 16, Enzo stands on the threshold of Castilla football, carrying a lot of expectation but also opportunity. Tuesday night may or may not bring a debut, but he will definitely be ready if called upon.
