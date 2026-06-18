Marc Cucurella reveals what Jose Mourinho told him ahead of Real Madrid transfer and explains why he 'didn't hesitate' despite Barcelona ties

New Real Madrid signing Cucurella has opened up about a welcoming phone call he received from Mourinho following his move to the Bernabeu. The 27-year-old defender, who has just completed a £52 million transfer from Chelsea, revealed that the legendary Portuguese manager reached out to express his confidence ahead of their work together in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to El Mundo from the Spain national team camp during the 2026 World Cup, Cucurella said: "Yes, we were talking and he told me he was really looking forward to working with me, that I would adapt very well, that Real Madrid was a great club. Then, nothing more, just that I should do very well in the World Cup and that we would see each other in Madrid."

When pressed on the speculation that Mourinho had explicitly told him he wouldn't sign any other left-back if a deal fell through, Cucurella added: "No, I don't know if he said that. He told me he wanted me, and that's it. I'm very happy about this confidence. I'm looking forward to starting to work with him."



