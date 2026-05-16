Manuel Neuer will be Germany's No.1 at World Cup as Bayern Munich legend agrees to end international retirement

Sky Sportindicates that one of the most significant comebacks in German national team history is nearing reality, with Neuer prepared to return to the international stage. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich stalwart has reached an agreement with head coach Julian Nagelsmann and German Football Association (DFB) director Rudi Völler to feature in the 2026 World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The trio has been in constant communication over the past several weeks, holding multiple meetings to discuss the possibility of the 2014 World Cup winner ending his exile. Nagelsmann, who has personally scouted Neuer in stadium appearances recently, is said to be thoroughly impressed by the veteran's high-level performances and believes his "experience and winning mentality" are indispensable for the squad's success on the world stage.







