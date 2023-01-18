Manchester United most expensive player sales - How the Red Devils made £625 million in outgoing transfers

Manchester United have made some decent sales since the turn of the century, which boosted their coffers significantly

Manchester United are one of the most iconic clubs in the world. Period.

The Red Devils are known for their incredible history, one that was based on developing and promoting young talent in order to lay a firm foundation in England's footballing history.

While United's academy remains one of the best in the world, since the turn of the millennium, they have used their immense global appeal to not only attract but also sell some of the greatest talent in the world.

They have made some astonishing player sales, with some of the biggest names leaving Old Trafford for a mammoth fee.

Who ranks among the top most expensive sales made by the Red Devils?

Let's take a look!

Manchester United biggest transfer sales by season

Season Biggest Sale Fee Total Sales 2022-23 Andreas Pereira £10m £16.60m 2021-22 Daniel James £25m £25m 2020-21 Chris Smalling £18.1m £19.60m 2019-20 Romelu Lukaku £70m £74.88m 2018-19 Daley Blind £14m £31m 2017-18 Henrikh Mkhitaryan £35m £44.70m 2016-17 Morgan Schneiderlin £24m £47.05m 2015-16 Angel Di Maria £44.3m £70.58m 2014-15 Danny Welbeck £16m £37.50m 2013-14 None Nil Nil 2012-13 Dimitar Berbatov £5m £8m 2011-12 John O'Shea £6m £9.30m 2010-11 Zoran Tosic £8m £14m 2009-10 Cristiano Ronaldo £80m £87.75m 2008-09 Gerard Pique £5m £6.75m 2007-08 Gabriel Heinze £8m £31.10m 2006-07 Ruud van Nistelrooy £10m £12.20m 2005-06 Phil Neville £3.5m £5.3m 2004-05 Nicky Butt £2.5m £6m 2003-04 David Beckham £25m £40m 2002-03 Dwight Yorke £2.6m £2.6m 2001-02 Jaap Stam £18m £29.75m 2000-01 Danny Higginbotham £2m £5.40m Total £625.06m

Manchester United top 10 most expensive sales