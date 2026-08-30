Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand makes huge claim about Lisandro Martinez after Ipswich victory

Martinez made a mistake in added time that allowed Julio Enciso to steal the ball and set up Chuba Akpom for a late consolation. Despite this error, Ferdinand was eager to praise the £57m signing.

Ferdinand stated: "Martinez, by the way, we conceded two goals today, but what I would like to talk about is his ability on the ball. I would go as far as to say Martinez is the best centre-back on the ball in the game right now. I’m trying to think of someone else better who can break the line with passing, who can beat the press when someone comes to him and just move it, take the ball in tight areas; Martinez takes some beating. He was phenomenal on the ball today in terms of his passing, like top tier."