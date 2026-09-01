Deadline Day drama! Manchester United launch late bid for Barcelona star Alejandro Balde as Red Devils push to complete stunning transfer

Manchester United are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Balde, with Gerard Romero’s Jijantes FC reporting that the Red Devils have made a fresh approach in a last-ditch attempt to land the Barcelona defender.

The club has already spent significantly this summer, sanctioning a £150m rebuild of their midfield department. Michael Carrick has welcomed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba to the club, but the left-back position remains a primary concern for the coaching staff as the deadline approaches.

Earlier in the window, Newcastle United's Lewis Hall was identified as a priority target for the recruitment team at Old Trafford. However, the Magpies have remained steadfast in their refusal to sell the England international, leaving United to look elsewhere for immediate solutions.