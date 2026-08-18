Manchester United issue hands-off warning over Bruno Fernandes as Galatasaray and Italian giants circle

The Red Devils intend to reject any and all offers for the 31-year-old midfielder before next month’s transfer deadline, regardless of the financial package proposed. Senior sources at Old Trafford have indicated that any club looking to lure the Portuguese international away would simply be wasting their time, as he remains the central pillar of the team’s tactical setup under the current sporting project, per BBC Sport.

This firm stance follows reports that several high-profile clubs were beginning to circle the United skipper. Turkish giants Galatasaray, along with Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan, were all considering whether to test United's resolve. Galatasaray, in particular, were thought to be preparing a deal that could reach a final fee of 50 million euros (£42.7 million). However, United have moved quickly to shut down any speculation, ensuring that their captain remains focused on the upcoming Premier League season rather than a move abroad.