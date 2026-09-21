Manchester United await Benjamin Sesko test results after recurring shin injury forces Slovenia withdrawal

Sesko will undergo medical examinations this week after suffering a recurrence of a shin injury, according to The Athletic. The issue previously kept him out of action over the summer and has now forced him to withdraw from the Slovenia squad for the current international break.

Manchester United have confirmed that they are assessing the situation carefully. In an official update released on Monday, the club stated, "Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan." Sesko originally sustained the injury during the spring but played through the pain for two months as Manchester United strived to qualify for the Champions League.