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Moataz Elgammal

Manchester City plan to present irrefutable evidence to overturn Premier League financial breaches verdict

Manchester City
Premier League

Manchester City are preparing to mount a robust legal defence to clear their name following a bombshell guilty verdict. The club intend to present what they describe as irrefutable evidence to prove that over £830 million in controversial sponsorship agreements were legitimately funded by the Abu Dhabi government rather than their private ownership group.

  • Manchester City prepare robust legal defence

    Manchester City have formulated a strategy to overturn the independent panel's verdict that they illegally disguised more than £900 million in funding to bypass financial rules. According to Daily Mail Sport, the club will argue that the government of Abu Dhabi part-funded the sponsorship deals, rather than the club's owners, Abu Dhabi United Group.

    Man City claim to possess irrefutable evidence, including bank statements and witness accounts, showing money was transferred from government accounts to sponsors. They will present this evidence during their appeal to prove that the £830.69m in question came from legitimate sources.

  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Soriano issues strong denial to staff

    A central part of the Premier League's case relied on hacked emails, including a 2013 message from Jorge Chumillas to Simon Pearce discussing how sponsorship funds flowed. However, Manchester City remain adamant that these emails represent false assumptions by staff. In a video message to club employees, chief executive Ferran Soriano robustly denied the allegations.

    Soriano said: "The whole Premier League case against us is based on a single false accusation – that the owner's personal money was somehow and secretly put into the club via some sponsors from Abu Dhabi. This is just not true. Irrefutable evidence has been provided to the Premier League commission that shows it could not happen and that it did not happen. This includes bank statements, money transfers, witnesses, and everything necessary to categorically demonstrate the money did not come from the owner."

  • Etihad consider legal action against Premier League

    The fallout from the ruling has heavily impacted the club's commercial partners. Major sponsor Etihad Airways is now considering taking legal action against the Premier League. The airline categorically rejects the findings of the independent commission.

    Etihad stated that they were never engaged during the legal process or given a right of reply to provide relevant information. An Etihad spokesperson warned that the ruling has created damaging implications for the airline and insisted that the Premier League must take full responsibility for the severe consequences regarding how these specific findings have been presented.

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    What happens next for Man City?

    Manchester City have until Friday to officially lodge their appeal. The club will rely heavily on Lord David Pannick KC to lead their legal defence before a newly appointed panel. With both sides preparing for a protracted legal battle, the ultimate outcome could drastically reshape the future of English football.

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