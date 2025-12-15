Man Utd youngsters bite back at Ruben Amorim after manager's controversial comments ahead of Bournemouth clash

The United head coach referenced the current situations of Harry Amass and Chido Obi while responding to a question about whether Kobbie Mainoo could still force his way into the starting XI. Amorim raised a number of concerns about Amass' loan spell in the Championship and noted that Obi has not been starting every match at Under-21 level.

He told reporters: "[Harry] Amass is now struggling in the Championship. Chido is not always a starter in U21s. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying sack the manager."

It could be interpreted that Amorim was referring to Sheffield Wednesday’s wider difficulties rather than criticising Amass individually, but the remarks were still viewed as poorly judged by many supporters. The United coach also mentioned Toby Collyer, and referenced the midfielder’s lack of minutes on loan at West Bromwich Albion. "He’s from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich, he’s not playing. He played for Manchester United," Amorim added.