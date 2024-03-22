Man Utd wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo compared to legendary midfielders Xavi, Paul Scholes & Sergio Busquets as ex-Red Devils star predicts England new boy will become one of Premier League's best ever Kobbie MainooEnglandManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been compared to Barcelona greats Xavi and Sergio Busquets by former Red Devils striker Louis Saha.