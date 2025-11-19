Wolfsburg 4-2 Man UtdGOAL
Matthew Judge

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Wolfsburg: Defensive disasters for Maya Le Tissier, Jayde Riviere & Safia Middleton-Patel as Red Devils crash to defeat despite Melvine Malard's best efforts

Manchester United suffered their first Women’s Champions League defeat of the season in a mistake-ridden 5-2 loss at Wolfsburg on Wednesday. The Red Devils have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions after they were put to the sword by She-Wolves striker Lineth Beerensteyn, who scored twice on the night - including a first-half stunner.

Weathering an early storm which saw Wolfsburg’s Svenja Huth hit the crossbar, United took the lead when Fridolina Rolfo headed home after some excellent work from Melvine Malard down the left. However, the Frauen-Bundesliga side were level three minutes later when Red Devils goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel cleared captain Maya Le Tissier’s backpass straight to Ella Peddemors, who found the net with a beautiful curling effort.

Two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg continued to cause United problems from set plays, taking the lead for the first time when a cleared free kick was kept alive by Peddemors, whose cross flew all the way in. The hosts then went 3-1 up when Beerensteyn cut out Julia Zigiotti Olme’s poor pass before finding the top corner with an incredible strike. But it was then Wolfsburg’s turn to make a mistake when midfielder Janina Minge’s short header was pounced upon by United striker Malard, who lobbed shot-stopper Stina Johannes in a breathless first half.

In the second half, Netherlands international Beerensteyn went close again when she latched onto Huth’s cross, but the Wolfsburg forward’s effort went just wide of the far post. However, the 29-year-old soon scored her second when she weaved her way into the box before slotting past Middleton-Patel from close range. United made a host of changes to try and force their way back into the affair but Stephan Lerch’s Wolfsburg eventually made it 5-2 when substitute Vivien Endemann latched onto Jayde Riviere’s costly backpass late on. 

After losing their last two Women's Super League games against Aston Villa and Manchester City, either side of a 2-1 European win over Paris Saint-Germain, Marc Skinner's side need to pick themselves quickly after the international break.

GOAL rates United's players from Volkswagen Arena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Safia Middleton-Patel (4/10):

    Latching onto Le Tissier's backpass, she should have taken a touch first as her hurried clearance went straight to Wolfsburg's Peddemors, who punished the United shot-stopper with a terrific finish. Could she have done better for the second, which went through a lot of bodies? It's up for debate but the youngster made a great save to deny Beerensteyn in the second half.

    Jayde Riviere (4/10):

    In the wars all evening, the right-back thought she was fouled by striker Beerensteyn in the build up to Wolfsburg's opener, but the goal was given by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). And in stoppage time, the Canada international gave the ball away as Wolfsburg's Endemann made it 5-2.

    Maya Le Tissier (4/10):

    Snuffed out a promising Wolfsburg attack by making a decent recovery, but her somewhat pacy backpass was gifted to Peddemors by Middleton-Patel. The skipper struggled all evening as well, particularly when she was dragged out wide to deal with winger Kessya Bussy.

    Dominique Janssen (4/10):

    Straight back in following her one-match UWCL suspension, she - like the rest of the United defence - had a difficult evening, losing Beerensteyn for Wolfsburg's fourth.

    Anna Sandberg (5/10):

    She kept the ball alive for United's second but the left-back had a busy night's work up against the lively Huth, who won the battle between the two.

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (4/10):

    The midfielder saw a poor pass snapped up by woman-of-the-match Beerensteyn, who charged forward before firing into the top corner.

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    With Wolfsburg in the ascendency for long periods, she found it difficult to do what she does best: orchestrating play by seeing lots of the ball.

    Ella Toone (5/10):

    Passed fit to play, the England star was denied space to shine, such was the intensity of Wolfsburg's press without the ball.

    Attack

    Simi Awujo (6/10):

    Operating on the right-hand side, the youngster drove forward with purpose whenever she received the ball.

    Melvine Malard (8/10):

    Dribbling past two Wolfsburg defenders, her pinpoint cross was buried by Rolfo as United opened the scoring. She then scored her second UWCL goal of the season at the end of the first half, spinning the Wolfsburg defence before chipping goalkeeper Johannes.

    Fridolina Rolfo (7/10):

    Locking horns with her former paymasters, the Sweden star scored her third UWCL goal of the season with a fantastic header in the first half.

    Subs & Manager

    Jess Park (5/10):

    A second-half substitute, the Lionesses midfielder was unable to get into the game.

    Leah Galton (5/10):

    Emerging from the bench in the second half, she couldn't influence the match either, as Wolfsburg expertly saw out their victory.

    Gabby George (5/10):

    The defender went close to scoring late on, but she missed the target with her header.

    Rachel Williams (N/A):

    Introduced with about 15 minutes of regular time to go, the veteran striker struggled to make an impact.

    Lisa Naalsund (N/A):

    Brought on too late to effect the match.

    Marc Skinner (5/10):

    Made the decision to bring the experienced Janssen straight back in for Gabby George, but the defender struggled against her former club. The manager's second-half substitutions also did little to change the course of proceedings.

