Goal.com
Live
Tullis-Joyce Le Tissier Man Utd Bayern GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Brave Red Devils undone by set-pieces as Marc Skinner's defensive tactics prove costly in Champions League exit

Player ratings
Manchester United Women
Women's Champions League
FEATURES
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Women

Manchester United's Women's Champions League adventure came to a dramatic end on Wednesday, as Bayern Munich staged a late comeback to beat the Red Devils 2-1 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate. Marc Skinner's side started well in Germany and took a deserved early lead through Melvine Malard, but a defensive approach to the second half proved extremely costly as United succumbed to two late goals that sent the German champions through to the semi-finals, where they will likely face Barcelona.

It was all going to plan before the break as United attacked with vigour and caused all sorts of problems for Bayern in the early stages, looking nothing like the side that went 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes of their Women's Super League clash with Manchester City at the weekend. After having an earlier effort well saved by Ena Mahmutovic, Malard would give United the advantage their pressure warranted, pouncing on an error from the goalkeeper after a simple ball in behind from Jayde Riviere to level the scores on aggregate.

From there, United looked the more likely to score again, too. Malard forced Mahmutovic into another decent stop not long after breaking the deadlock, with Vanessa Gilles then forced to block a shot from Fridolina Rolfo, who had made an enterprising run into the final third.

When the Red Devils came out for the second half, though, they looked like an entirely different team. Sat in a much more defensive shape, the players stood up tall as Bayern threw everything at them, but with there no respite at all on the counter, a Bayern goal felt inevitable. Phallon Tullis-Joyce made a great save to deny Pernille Harder, while Maya Le Tissier and Millie Turner both made good blocks, but wave after wave of attack just kept on coming and, eventually, it would be too much for the visitors to withstand.

Given the number of corners Bayern had put into the United box, the problems they had caused and the fact no one has conceded more headers in the WSL this season than the Red Devils, it was also unsurprising that it was from such a situation that Bayern's leveller came. Up leaped Glodis Viggosdottir to direct a header beyond Tullis-Joyce, who got a big hand to the effort but couldn't keep it out. Before United could catch their breath, it was 2-1, with Malard's great headed clearance on the line rendered obsolete by the rocket that Linda Dallmann sent flying into the roof of the net on the rebound.

It's been a brilliant run for United. Making their Champions League proper debut after getting through qualifying for the first time, to reach the quarter-finals is by no means an underachievement for a team so much in its infancy in the women's game. Yet, after taking the lead in this second leg and looking so bright in the first half, it's hard not to feel like this was one that got away from the Red Devils in a disappointingly defensive second half.

GOAL rates United's players from the Allianz Arena...

  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (5/10):

    Made a fantastic save to deny Harder early in the second half but was iffy dealing with crosses and should've saved Bayern's equaliser.

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Won plenty of duels and was part of a defence that stood tall for as long as it could. Played the ball that Malard pounced on for the goal, too.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Having been run ragged by Khadija Shaw at the weekend, she applied herself much better to deal with Harder here. 

    Millie Turner (7/10):

    Hasn't been her imperious best at times this season, but was closer to it here in a strong performance.

    Hanna Lundkvist (6/10):

    Too easily beaten at times but contributed to the strong defensive effort overall.

    • Advertisement
  • Julia Zigiotti Olme Franziska Kett Man Utd Bayern Munich Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10):

    A mixed night. Showed great energy and reading of the game to be effective for large parts, but was also quite loose in possession on other occasions.

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    Good on the ball in the first half, before seeing little of it after the break. Could've reacted better in the box for Dallmann's goal.

    Simi Awujo (6/10):

    Didn't see tons of the ball but was positive when she had it. Battled well in the middle of the park, too.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BAYERN MUNICH-MAN UTDAFP

    Attack

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Struggled to get on the ball much at all, especially in the second half. Did her fair share of defending, though.

    Melvine Malard (7/10):

    A constant threat in the first half, causing Bayern so many problems. Defended well from corners, too.

    Fridolina Rolfo (5/10):

    Had a couple more brighter moments than Park but, like her team-mate, generally struggled to get involved a great deal.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Bayern München v Manchester United FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Lisa Naalsund (6/10):

    Came up with a huge tackle on Harder in the box not long after coming on. Struggled to get involved in possession, though, with United's backs against the wall.

    Gabby George (N/A):

    Introduced in the final five minutes.

    Lea Schuller (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Marc Skinner (4/10):

    Set up his team brilliantly in the first half - so why did it change so drastically in the second? Didn't have a lot to work with on the bench, but had to be more proactive to get Schuller on at least.

WSL
Tottenham Hotspur Women crest
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
Manchester United Women crest
Manchester United Women
MAN