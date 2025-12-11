Man Utd vs Wrexham? Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side in talks with Red Devils over pre-season friendly next year

The Athletic report that United and Wrexham may do battle once again in pre-season next summer, with the Red Devils no doubt hoping to come out on top at the second time of asking, after their 2023 defeat in front of a record 34,248 crowd at Snapdragon Stadium.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s side will be acutely aware of the lucrative business opportunity which another friendly against United represents, as Wrexham look to increase their ever-growing global profile in the game. The Red Dragons currently sit in 14th place in the Championship, just four points off the play-offs and harbouring ambitions of forcing their way into the top six come the end of the season.

Meanwhile, United are sixth in the Premier League, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea, and will hope to have regained their spot in Europe by the time a prospective pre-season friendly with Wrexham comes around.