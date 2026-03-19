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Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney watch Man Utd U18s reach FA Youth Cup semi-finals as new wonderkid outshines JJ Gabriel
Red Devils legends return to Old Trafford
The Theatre of Dreams lived up to its name as some of Man Utd's most decorated figures returned to support the next generation. Rooney and interim manager Carrick headlined a star-studded guest list that included John O’Shea and Darron Gibson who all gathered to watch the young Red Devils navigate a tense quarter-final.
Rooney was joined by his wife, Coleen, to support their son Kai, who was named among the substitutes for the evening. The commitment to the academy was further highlighted by the presence of first-team goalkeeper Tom Heaton and director of football Jason Wilcox as the club continues to prioritise its famed youth pipeline.
Ajayi steals the spotlight
While the pre-match buildup focused heavily on the prolific JJ Gabriel, it was Noah Ajayi who proved to be the match-winner. The 17-year-old winger broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range effort, marking his fourth goal in his last three games in all competitions and proving he is a force to be reckoned with.
Ajayi’s performance was defined by more than just his goalscoring; his defensive work rate offered a vital outlet while Gabriel was stifled by a disciplined Sunderland midfield. This tactical shift allowed Ajayi the freedom to drive United forward, demonstrating the depth of talent available to coach Darren Fletcher.
Chido Obi makes vital scoring return
The evening also marked a successful comeback for Chido Obi following a recent concussion layoff. The forward showed no signs of rustiness, demonstrating elite predatory instincts to level the scoring at 2-2 after Sunderland had briefly threatened an upset through goals from Tom Proctor and Felix Scott. Obi’s physical development and improved movement were clear to see, particularly when he linked up with Gabriel to set the stage for Nathaniel Junior Brown's decisive winner.
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Looking ahead to the semi-finals
United have set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against Crystal Palace, scheduled for April 11. The two sides are becoming familiar foes, as they are also slated to meet in the Premier League Cup final next month in what is shaping up to be a defining season for this age group.
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