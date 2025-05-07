Viktor Gyokeres, Ronald Araujo and the six players who will become Man Utd transfer targets if Red Devils win Europa League and seal game-changing Champions League qualification

Returning to Europe's top competition would give Ruben Amorim an extra £100m to work with, as well as raising the calibre of player he could target

Just a few weeks ago, Manchester United were preparing themselves for having no European football for the first time in a decade, wondering how they would fill their weeks between Premier League games. But now, they are just a couple of steps away from sneaking back into the Champions League despite their worst domestic season in 51 years.

The Red Devils have one foot in the Europa League final after their brilliant 3-0 win over Athletic Club in Bilbao, and even considering their capacity for disaster, they should be able to navigate their way through Thursday's second leg and make it to the final. Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt would await them at San Mames, where they would be one win from dining at European football's top table once more.

Winning the Europa League, then, is about far more than one glorious evening in Bilbao; it is about playing in the biggest club competition, the one that every player wants to appear in. And that means that United will suddenly be able to attract a higher calibre of player than they would were they only offering potential targets Premier League football and their storied history. And just as crucially, they will be able to afford the elite players that would previously have been out of their reach.

As Ruben Amorim put it last month: "The Champions League can change everything. If you are in the Champions League, you play top teams on a Wednesday and at the weekend. This is the best thing. If you have Champions League, you know you have a better budget to put forward a different team next season."

United will be refreshing their squad in the summer even if they are left with no European football and they are believed to be close to signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves. But if they play their cards right, then many more names that they had previously dismissed as being beyond their grasp would suddenly be within reach.

GOAL takes a look at the players United will suddenly be in the market for if they win the Europa League and seal their ticket back to the Champions League...