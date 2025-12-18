Man Utd told transfer target Elliot Anderson is 'definitely' worth £100m price-tag as Nottingham Forest favourite warns old club over January approach for 'massive asset'

Not everybody is convinced that the figures being discussed make sense for United when it comes to a raid on the City Ground for Anderson. Ex-Red Devils defender Paul Parker told GOAL recently: “I keep seeing his name bandied about. When it’s Manchester United, everybody wants to throw out someone all the time. Everyone goes with it.

“I see where he is [Anderson] and I quite like him. The moment you mention it with Manchester United it’s £100m. That seems to be the going rate. Are United going to go and spend that kind of money on one player? I think it would be foolhardy if they go and do that.

“When you look at Anderson, he is a high-energy player but there are a lot of high-energy players out there. To be in the Premier League now, it is about how athletic your team is. There is a lot better chance of getting results at weekends, gives you an advantage and opportunity, when you have got athletic players. Sunderland are proving that at the moment. One player for me in midfield is not enough. They [United] need a major rebuild.”

Forest have Anderson tied to a contract through to 2029, so are under no pressure to sell. Their resolve may be tested in upcoming windows, but the Reds have made it clear that any suitors are going to have to dig deep in order for any transfer talks to be opened.