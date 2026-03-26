Goal.com
Live
Everton v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Revealed: Man Utd's 'ideal summer transfer window' as Iliman Ndiaye & Lewis Hall among EIGHT names being monitored

Transfers
Manchester United
Premier League
C. Baleba
I. Ndiaye
L. Hall
Y. Diomande
E. Anderson
N. Brown
A. Wharton
J. Gomes

Manchester United are preparing for a massive summer window with eight key targets identified to overhaul the squad. From replacing Casemiro to fixing the left-back dilemma, the Red Devils are trying to move early to secure high-profile Premier League and Bundesliga talent before the market inflates.

  • Midfield overhaul remains the priority

    The Red Devils are set for a significant transition in the heart of the pitch as veteran midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. To fill the void, United have prioritised a move for Brighton’s Baleba, according Sky Sports. Although a previous approach failed, the club believes a deal is more attainable now given a slight dip in the 22-year-old’s valuation.

    The recruitment strategy extends beyond a defensive screen, with the club eyeing a creative 'number eight'. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as the primary choice for this role, though United face stiff competition from cross-town rivals Manchester City for the versatile midfielder's signature.

    • Advertisement
  • Iliman Ndiaye Everton 2025-26Getty

    Searching for the perfect profile

    Alternative options are already being scouted should the primary targets prove too elusive. Wolves' Joao Gomes is viewed as a cost-effective solution, particularly with his side facing relegation, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton remains a high-potential domestic option.

    In the final third, the focus has shifted to RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has set the Bundesliga alight with 10 goals and seven assists this term, offering the specific right-footed winger profile United currently lack. To complement this youthful energy, the club is also monitoring Everton's Ndiaye, who is enjoying another productive season and scored in the Toffees' 3-0 demolition of Chelsea recently.

  • Defensive depth and the left-back solution

    Newcastle United’s Hall is the leading candidate to solve United’s ongoing issues at left-back. Following a stellar campaign that earned him an England call-up under Thomas Tuchel, Hall is seen as the ideal competitor for Luke Shaw, especially with Tyrell Malacia’s tenure at the club nearing its end.

    Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown is also being tracked as a secondary option. The 22-year-old German has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga, contributing eight goal involvements this season. United's hierarchy is keen to wrap up any deals swiftly to avoid the price hikes typically linked to performances at the World Cup.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Before fully focusing on the transfer market, Man Utd will be looking to finish the season strongly - especially as they aim for a Champions League spot next season. The Red Devils currently sit third in the table with 55 points, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa and six points ahead of Liverpool, who currently occupy the top five. They next face Leeds United on April 13 after the international break.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE