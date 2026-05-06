AFP
Man Utd plot transfer swoop for Lyon star to potentially fix problem position
Red Devils join the race for Moreira
According to reports from A Bola, Manchester United are plotting a summer move for left winger Moreira to address their long-standing issues out wide. The 21-year-old talent only arrived in France from Sporting B on July 22 for an initial fee of €2 million, despite his market value sitting at just €400,000 at the time. Since then, his valuation has skyrocketed over the last nine months. The Premier League giants face stiff competition from several top clubs across Serie A and the Bundesliga, who have also been monitoring his phenomenal debut season.
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From backup to indispensable starter
Moreira's rapid ascent was somewhat unexpected at the start of the season. Initially viewed as a prospect to be developed, the attacker was thrust into the starting XI following a serious autumn injury to Malick Fofana. Operating primarily as a left winger, he has featured in 35 matches across all competitions, racking up a total of 2,103 minutes. His domestic and continental output has been remarkably consistent, registering four goals and eight assists in 25 Ligue 1 matches, alongside two goals in seven Europa League outings, and two goals in three Coupe de France appearances.
Contract extension and rising valuation
Despite the mounting interest from Old Trafford, Lyon are absolutely determined to protect their prized asset. Born on March 19, 2005, the dynamic forward is currently under a long-term contract until June 30, 2029, but the French club are expected to reward him with a one-year extension very soon. While his market value is now estimated at around €10m (£9m/$12m), Lyon would reportedly demand a significantly higher fee. Furthermore, Sporting officials shrewdly secured a 20% sell-on clause when they sanctioned his transfer, meaning they will receive a substantial financial boost from any future mega-money move.
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Assessing the potential summer swoop
As the summer transfer window approaches, United must swiftly decide whether to formalise their interest with an official bid. Given his profile fits their newly established recruitment structure perfectly, securing the talented left winger could prove pivotal. However, they must act decisively to outmanoeuvre European rivals and convince Lyon to negotiate.