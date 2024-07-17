Man Utd complete third summer transfer as Norway forward Elisabeth Terland is signed from Brighton

Getty/GOALRichard MillsMan Utd complete third summer transfer as Norway forward Elisabeth Terland is signed from BrightonElisabeth TerlandManchester United WomenWomen's footballBrighton & Hove Albion WomenWSLManchester United have confirmed the signing of former Brighton striker Elisabeth Terland on an initial two-year deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTerland's contract at Brighton has expiredNorwegian joins WSL rivals Man UtdRepresents Red Devils' third signing of summerArticle continues below