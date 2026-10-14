Man Utd release heartfelt statement as Atletico Madrid captain Koke's mother dies before Champions League clash

European football was united in mourning on Tuesday following the death of Ana Merodio Borja, mother of Atletico Madrid captain Koke and Juvenil A assistant coach Borja Resurreccion. The tragedy, which occurred in Madrid on the morning of the fixture, saw Koke pull out of the Champions League match against Manchester United.

Tributes were paid across both youth and senior fixtures at the Metropolitano Stadium. A minute's silence was observed prior to kick-off in both the UEFA Youth League tie, which Atletico won 3-0, and the main Champions League encounter. Players wore black armbands, while the red and white flag at the stadium flew at half-mast as a sign of respect.

Manchester United supported the tributes, urging their travelling supporters to join in the moment of silence to pay their respects to the Resurreccion family alongside the home fans.



