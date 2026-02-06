Getty/Instagram
Man Utd stars suggest they could give super-fan The United Strand his long-awaited haircut if winning run reaches five games
When The United Strand made his five consecutive wins pledge
Ilett has gone almost 500 days without visiting a barber, with his pledge first being made back on October 5, 2024. He could not have imagined when making his online vow that 2026 would be reached without scissors and shavers being dusted off.
His remarkable journey, which has left him sporting a wild afro, has captured the imagination of a global audience. Even the playing staff at United are aware of the pressure they are under to re-establish consistency and get an ardent supporter the restyling that he so desperately needs.
Man Utd squad determined to deliver for Ilett
Carrick is offering fresh hope to Ilett, with the former Red Devils midfielder enjoying a productive start to his reign as interim boss. United have picked up impressive, and often hard-fought, victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.
Two more successes are required in order to get 29-year-old Ilett his hair chop, with an Old Trafford source telling The Sun: “The players are really enjoying their recent upturn in fortune and the vibe at the training ground is very positive. They are well aware of Frank because he pops up on their social media. Some of them were having a laugh and a joke and said: ‘Come on, let’s give this guy a haircut’.”
Legendary barbers: Could Beckham or Ronaldo do the deed?
It has been suggested on a regular basis that whenever the day comes for Ilett to get a haircut, a Manchester United legend should be charged with the task of delivering an epic shearing.
David Beckham, who is now working with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, became famed for his many hairstyles during an iconic spell at Old Trafford. He could be the perfect barber.
Another former United winger, Portuguese star Nani, believes as much. He has said of Ilett potentially getting a trim: “If that means that Man Utd is winning, I want him to cut his hair. I believe it's going to happen because of the way we've been playing, I think it’s deserved. Man Utd just need to be very, very disciplined, staying humble and working hard. It doesn’t need to be 3-0 or 4-0, 1-0 is enough.
“I think after he cuts his hair then everything will change and we will look forward. I think he’d like a legend to cut his hair and I think David Beckham should do it, he’s had plenty of practice. He'd be perfect!”
Another legendary ex-United No.7, Cristiano Ronaldo, has also seen his name thrown into the mix - with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner another that has taken great pride in his hair down the years.
Ex-Red Devils striker Louis Saha has said: “There is hope (for The United Strand). That's a funny one to be honest. If you have more pressure with fans who are doing stuff like this, I think it's good.
“I can see that there is a need for results and to be serious on that point. The consistency is extremely important so the fans have a point here. I think when you look at over the years, the big icons who love doing the hair, there is no bigger name than Cristiano Ronaldo. He should come and shave his new haircut.”
Man Utd fixtures 2025-26: How Red Devils can get to five wins
When the day finally comes for The United Strand to trim his hair, those cuttings will be donated to the Little Princess Trust - a UK charity providing wigs to children who have lost their hair due to illness.
The Red Devils, who have moved into Champions League qualification spots, will be looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row on Saturday when they play host to Tottenham. If Spurs can be seen off, then Ilett could finally get his wish when a trip to West Ham is taken in on February 10.
