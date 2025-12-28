Man Utd star set to push for January exit despite Ruben Amorim's attempts to block Serie A move

Despite United's firm stance on his move, Zirkzee has reportedly "said yes" to Serie A giants AS Roma over a move in the January window, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The report adds that the 24-year-old had held positive talks with Roma sporting director Ricky Massara and manager Gian Piero Gasperini and after that he has verbally agreed to join the Italian side.

Gasperini has also assured Zirkzee that he perfectly fits in his 3-4-2-1 system, which has further convinced the Dutchman, who is looking for regular game ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the summer. The attacker, however, will only leave once stars like Amad and Bryan Mbeumo return to the club from AFCON duties.

Amorim had earlier made it very clear that they would only sanction a transfer if appropriate replacements could be found. The Portuguese had said: "'It's going to be hard for someone to leave the club if we don't get a substitution. We are short. Even with the full squad we are short for something that can happen. We are a club with a big responsibility. We are dealing with all these issues and in [the media's] heads, in my head, in everybody's head, we need to win every game. It doesn't matter. There are no excuses."

