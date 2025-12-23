Getty Images Sport
Man Utd's stance on Kobbie Mainoo's future revealed after Ruben Amorim loses Bruno Fernandes to injury
A season stalled for a rising talent
Mainoo’s campaign has been defined by frustration. He has yet to start a Premier League match this term, having lost the favour of Amorim. His total top-flight involvement stands at just 221 minutes, a stark contrast to the responsibility he carried only months ago. Interest in the midfielder had been genuine. Italian side Napoli were among those monitoring his situation in the summer, but Mainoo opted to stay put, believing he could convince Amorim of his value. That opportunity has not materialised, with the coach consistently viewing him as a like-for-like alternative to Fernandes rather than a guaranteed starter.
Amorim's squad down to bare bones
With Fernandes injured and options thinning rapidly, United can ill afford to sanction any midfield exits in January, as revealed by The Times. Fernandes’ fitness record makes the situation all the more striking. Since arriving in 2020, the captain has missed only three league matches through injury or illness, averaging more than 50 appearances per season. Mainoo himself is not immune to misfortune. A minor calf issue kept him out of the Villa defeat and is expected to rule him out for up to ten days, likely sidelining him for the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United. Compounding the problem, Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, stripping Amorim of key components on the right side of his preferred system.
Midfield overhaul on the horizon
Behind the scenes, United are already planning a significant midfield refresh next summer. A number of Premier League-based targets have been tracked, including Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott, as the club assesses life beyond its current core. The futures of Fernandes, Casemiro and Mainoo all remain unclear. Fernandes and Casemiro sit among the club’s highest earners, while potential permanent departures for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could free up substantial funds. United have signed only two specialist central midfielders in the past seven years, Casemiro and Ugarte, after missing out on Declan Rice before his move to Arsenal. Any arrivals are unlikely to command wages at the very top of the scale, but transfer fees could be significant as United attempt to modernise a midfield that has often looked short of balance and depth.
Amorim to exercise January restraint
Despite the immediate strain, Amorim has remained adamant that United will not panic in the winter window. The club’s recruitment strategy is firmly focused on long-term restructuring rather than short-term fixes.
"The only thing we know is that we only would try to bring players that we think is going to be the future," Amorim said. "It’s not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for Afcon. We will try to bring, at the end of the season, players that are perfect for our future. I don’t know what is going to happen, but it’s possible that we can do something [next month]."
Only 17 months after starting a European Championship final for England, Mainoo now finds himself caught between being indispensable due to a lack of alternatives and uncertain about his place in the manager’s long-term vision.
