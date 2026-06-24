When will Man Utd’s new stadium open? ‘Realistic’ date set for 100,000-seater venue to host fans as Red Devils press ahead with £2 billion project

United have moved closer to the construction of their new state-of-the-art home after announcing a major deal to purchase land critical to the project, per Manchester Evening News. The club have successfully acquired a 25-acre triangle of land from Indurent, located just 350 metres from the current Old Trafford site. This acquisition means United now control the vast majority of the land required to begin the ambitious construction project.

The move comes after previous negotiations with Freightliner for an alternative rail yard site reportedly hit a stalemate. While those discussions stalled due to a reported £350 million valuation, the deal with Indurent provides the Red Devils with the space they need to move forward. The club remains confident that any remaining land requirements will be resolved without further complications as they enter the next phase of planning.