Man Utd slash Alejandro Garnacho asking price! Red Devils ready to accept £40m for Argentina winger amid interest from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Spurs
Manchester United are reportedly ready to accept around £40 million ($54m) for Alejandro Garnacho, with the Argentina international among several players pushed out by manager Ruben Amorim. The winger was previously valued as high as £70 million ($94.4m), but growing interest from Premier League rivals may now lead to a cut-price exit for the 21-year-old.
- Garnacho could leave Man Utd for £40 million
- Chelsea, Villa and Spurs interested in winger
- Amorim’s overhaul forces major United exits