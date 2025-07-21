Manchester United v Athletic Club - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Man Utd slash Alejandro Garnacho asking price! Red Devils ready to accept £40m for Argentina winger amid interest from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Spurs

Manchester United are reportedly ready to accept around £40 million ($54m) for Alejandro Garnacho, with the Argentina international among several players pushed out by manager Ruben Amorim. The winger was previously valued as high as £70 million ($94.4m), but growing interest from Premier League rivals may now lead to a cut-price exit for the 21-year-old.

  • Garnacho could leave Man Utd for £40 million
  • Chelsea, Villa and Spurs interested in winger
  • Amorim’s overhaul forces major United exits
