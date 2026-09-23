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Man Utd offer fans chance to own history by selling £125 pieces of Old Trafford pitch
Owning a piece of Old Trafford
United are officially offering their loyal supporters the rare chance to own a physical piece of Old Trafford. For a substantial fee of £125 ($165), fans can purchase actual chunks of the club's famous pitch, which have been perfectly preserved and thoughtfully presented inside glass cubes.
This newly announced initiative marks a truly unique opportunity to secure a physical piece of football history. The hallowed stadium has witnessed countless iconic moments over the years, and now a literal slice of that famous ground is officially up for sale to the general public.
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Improving the famous Old Trafford surface
The decision to sell the historic turf directly follows a significant redevelopment of the stadium's playing pitch. According to official club media, the iconic ground was completely dug up and meticulously stripped back to its foundation back in June.
This incredibly extensive groundwork was carried out for the first time in 14 years. United officially confirmed on their website that the monumental digging task was completed by club groundsperson Tony Sinclair.
The process was specifically undertaken to regrow the surface in order to "improve player welfare and water drainage." Rather than simply discarding the old turf, sections were carefully preserved in glass cubes for fans to collect.
A pitch full of historic memories
The recently removed turf holds decades of incredible, history-defining memories for the Manchester club. During the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson era, the stadium witnessed countless victories, including 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous FA Cup triumphs.
However, the famous ground has also borne witness to some of United's worst moments in recent memory. That exact grass was the setting for a humiliating 5-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool, alongside a crushing 6-1 loss against Tottenham.
Most recently, it saw a shocking Carabao Cup capitulation against Brighton. The Red Devils dramatically let a 2-0 lead slip to eventually fall to a 3-2 defeat, marking the very first time in 42 years that United had lost a home match when leading at half-time.
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Hoping for a brighter future ahead
With the brand-new pitch now fully installed and ready for action, United will be absolutely desperate to create far better memories moving forward. The fresh surface has been specifically designed to support high-quality football, and the club will look to fully utilise it.
The Red Devils fans will undoubtedly be hoping that their team's overall season improves alongside the newly regrown grass. After experiencing a series of incredibly difficult results on home soil, restoring Old Trafford into a truly formidable fortress remains a top priority.
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