Man Utd set for Saudi Arabia trip after fixture rescheduling allows for mid-season friendlies abroad
Man Utd eye lucrative Saudi friendly
Manchester United have been hoping to set up a lucrative friendly in Saudi Arabia this season after having a lighter fixture schedule due to a failure to qualify for European football last season. The prospect of a Middle East friendly has now moved a step closer after it was confirmed United's game against Everton has been moved to February 23. The Red Devils are due to play West Ham on February 10 and then have almost two weeks without a match, per The Times.
The gap in the schedule has opened up the possibility of a trip to Saudi Arabia, with first-team stars expected to play in the game. However, United are expected to wait until after their FA Cup clash against Brighton to make a final decision. If United make it past the Seagulls, they are due to play a fourth-round match on Saturday, 14 February 2026 which could then alter their plans.
'We have to do it' - Amorim keen on friendly
United boss Ruben Amorin has seemed keen to play a mid-season friendly when asked about the possibility. He told reporters earlier this season: "We have to do it. And you know, we knew that when we missed out on Europe, we have a lot of things to do. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to to compensate for a lot of things. So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our fans around the world. If you have to do it, you have to manage to find the space to do it."
Who could Man Utd play in Saudi Arabia?
Serie A giants AC Milan are one team Manchester United could potentially face, according to The Times. The Rossoneri have a similar gap in their schedule and are also without European football this season.
Talk of a Saudi friendly has also drawn speculation that United come up against former star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal icon currently plys his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and it's been claimed a glamour friendly between the two sides could hand the Red Devils a welcome financial boost.
Ronaldo has spoken about his former club recently and admitted he's sad to see them struggle. He told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "I'm sad, because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world - and a club that I still have in my heart - because of the obvious reasons you have to follow with intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United. So many years ago, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players, but they had youth. So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure. I hope that changes in the present-future, because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century."
What comes next for Man Utd?
United will concentrate on their Premier League form for the time being and aim to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to high-flying Aston Villa last time out. Next up is a Boxing Day visit from Newcastle United before Wolves head to Old Trafford on December 30. United will have to cope without captain Bruno Fernandes for both games after he was ruled out with an injury picked up against Villa.
