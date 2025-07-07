AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Man Utd's next midfield star?! Red Devils closing in on out-of-the-blue transfer for highly-rated La Liga star

Manchester United are closing in on signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra this summer. The Spaniard has attracted interest from Serie A giants AC Milan but the Red Devils are being considered favourites to secure a transfer for the youngster. United have completed three transfers in the summer window, including the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

  • Man Utd close to signing Valencia's Guerra
  • Will face competition from AC Milan, Aston Villa & Atletico
  • Guerra to meet Valencia officials this week
