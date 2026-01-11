Man Utd's new 2025-26 target revealed as Jason Wilcox slams 'disappointing' season after axing Ruben Amorim

According to The Sun, Wilcox gathered the first-team squad for a meeting following Amorim’s sacking and told them that a Champions League spot was ‘within their grasp’ if they ‘focus’ for the remainder of the season, with a top-five berth likely to be enough for that goal based on UEFA’s coefficient rankings.

Wilcox reportedly told the players that it had been a “disappointing” season under Amorim but with nearly half the campaign yet to go, the Red Devils chief retains high hopes that they can take the opportunity to return to Europe’s premier club competition.

Liverpool currently sit fourth despite an inconsistent season of their own, while Brentford have risen all the way up to fifth after a strong run of form inspired by Igor Thiago. United are just a point worse off, below Newcastle on goal difference.