Man Utd reveal true cost of sacking Erik ten Hag and hiring Ruben Amorim

Manchester United's latest financial reports have revealed how much money it cost the Red Devils to sack Erik ten Hag and hire Ruben Amorim.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd pay eight-figure fee to sack Ten Hag

Hired Amorim and staff from Sporting CP

Man Utd may face financial drawbacks Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱