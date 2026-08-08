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Mbeumo to the rescue but Mount injured again! Man Utd draw with PSG as Tielemans makes debut in Gothenburg
Mixed emotions for Carrick in Sweden
Manchester United faced a stern test against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on Saturday, producing a performance that balanced tactical promise with frustrating personnel setbacks. The contest got off to a difficult start for the Premier League side when Ibrahim Mbaye ghosted in at the back post to tuck away a low cross, giving the French giants an early advantage.
Head coach Carrick opted for consistency in his selection, making just one change from the side that defeated Atletico Madrid last weekend as Noussair Mazraoui replaced Leny Yoro. However, the game plan was quickly disrupted by a familiar sight for the United faithful.
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Mbeumo shines as Amad inspires comeback
Despite the early setback of losing Mount, who was forced off after just 20 minutes with an apparent left foot problem, United found a way back into the game thanks to the relentless energy of Amad Diallo. The young winger was the standout performer on the night, shifting the momentum by winning the ball high up the pitch to transition into a rapid counter-attack. Amad’s industry allowed him to tee up Mbeumo, who applied a sophisticated finish to level the scoring.
Matvey Safonov was fortunate to remain on the field, however, after a controversial incident saw him clatter into Joshua Zirkzee well outside of his penalty area. The PSG stopper escaped punishment much to the annoyance of the Swedish crowd, who greeted his subsequent touches with loud jeers.
Tielemans and Fernandes provide second-half spark
The second half saw the highly anticipated debut of Youri Tielemans, who came on as a substitute to get his first minutes in a Manchester United shirt. The Belgian international looked comfortable in the engine room and immediately struck up a promising understanding with captain Bruno Fernandes, who also entered the action to make his first appearance of pre-season.
PSG were without their primary French stars including Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Bradley Barcola, but their defensive structure held firm under late pressure. The introduction of Fernandes and Tielemans certainly improved United's ball retention, giving the fans a glimpse of a potential new midfield dynamic.
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Carrick finds positives despite fitness blows
Reflecting on the performance, Carrick was keen to focus on the collective improvement of his squad despite the injuries to Mount and Heaton. Speaking to MUTV after the final whistle, the United boss highlighted the value of facing a team with PSG’s unique tactical setup. 'I enjoyed it,' he said. 'Good challenge. Slightly different with the way they play. We should've scored more goals.'
Carrick continued to praise his players for their mental application, noting that the difficulty of the match served as perfect preparation for the upcoming season. 'It's good for the boys sometimes to have to problem solve and find their own way and I thought we did that,' he added. 'That prepares them for the season as well.'
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