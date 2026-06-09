AFP
Man Utd urged to make ‘pretty crazy’ Wayne Rooney decision that fans would ‘love’
Rossi advocates for Rooney return
Rossi has proposed a bold move for Manchester United, suggesting that the club would benefit immensely from bringing Rooney back to the Theatre of Dreams. Rossi believes that Rooney's presence on the touchline alongside former teammate Michael Carrick would create a powerful dynamic rooted in the club's traditional values.
In an exclusive interview with Ozoon about the FIFA World Cup, Rossi said: "His approach seems very similar; I call that a formula for success. It would be great to see other former names on the coaching staff, Rooney, would be interesting. I know they had a great friendship and time together. But yeah, just imagine if Wazza did come back as an assistant, that would be pretty crazy. Fans would love it."
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Carrick praised for leadership role
The Italian-American forward also took the time to praise the work currently being done by Carrick. Rossi expressed his satisfaction with the direction the club has taken recently, noting that the decision to put faith in someone who truly understands the Manchester United DNA was the correct one, even if he felt it was delayed.
Rossi elaborated on the importance of internal culture, stating: "I'm super happy for Carrick and his staff. I think they've done a brilliant job this year. Truthfully, I don't know why they waited that long, but I'm happy that the right decision was made. Having somebody who understands the culture, and isn't going to come around to change everything just for the sake of it, is key. I think Manchester United is built on a specific way of doing things, a culture established by Sir Alex Ferguson, and Michael understands that."
The Ferguson vs Guardiola debate
Beyond the current state of United’s coaching staff, Rossi weighed in on the eternal debate regarding the greatest manager in Premier League history. While acknowledging the revolutionary impact of Manchester City boss Guardiola, Rossi insisted that the longevity of Sir Alex Ferguson remains the gold standard in world football.
Sharing his perspective on the two giants of the game, Rossi noted: "My opinion leans towards Ferguson, but I think it's a fair comparison, definitely, given what Pep has done, how he changed the game, and what he has won in those ten years at Man City. He deserves every bit of praise and all the respect possible."
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Longevity as the ultimate metric
Rossi concluded that while Guardiola has reached similar heights of quality, the sheer duration of Ferguson's dominance puts the Scotsman in a league of his own.
Explaining his reasoning, Rossi said: "The reason why I always say Sir Alex Ferguson is unbeatable is because of his longevity and how he sustained greatness for over twenty years. That’s something very, very hard to do. So yes, Guardiola is very close to that level of Sir Alex Ferguson in the Premier League but he couldn’t last as long and that’s the difference."