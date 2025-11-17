Getty Images Sport
Man Utd plotting swoop for Dutch wonderkid to solve midfield problems but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals
Man Utd interested in making move for Kees Smit
Manchester United have identified Smit as a potential solution to their midfield rebuild, as per CentreDevils, with sources confirming that scouts have been closely monitoring the AZ Alkmaar starlet's development this season. Director of Recruitment Christopher Vivell has already discussed the teenager internally, signalling that United consider him one of the most promising young midfield profiles available on the market. His age, tactical intelligence and technical quality make him an attractive long-term investment for a club beginning to reshape its spine.
AZ are understood to value the player at roughly £25 million ($33m), a figure widely regarded as modest given his projection and growing international pedigree. The Red Devils are far from alone in their admiration; however, with several clubs across Europe already making enquiries, and domestic rivals in the Premier League expected to intensify their efforts in the coming weeks. Newcastle are pushing hardest alongside United in the race, with their interest described as "gathering serious momentum".
Despite United's growing desire to strengthen early, a January move looks unlikely at this stage. Instead, the 20-time Premier League champions could position themselves for a summer approach, allowing time for negotiations and squad adjustments. Smit is open to a step up and views a transition to a bigger European club as his natural next step.
Man Utd looking to rebuild midfield amid complex issues
United's midfield issues have been evident for several seasons, arising from a blend of ageing personnel and uneven squad construction. Casemiro will turn 34 next year and has begun to show physical decline, occasionally leaving the defence exposed. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has often been forced into unfamiliar roles as cover inside the double pivot.
Kobbie Mainoo remains the club's most exciting midfield talent, but his limited minutes this campaign underline United's need to protect young players rather than rely on them to paper over structural gaps. With Mainoo potentially heading out on loan for developmental reasons, the squad risks a further drop in depth. The lack of a true, specialist holding midfielder continues to prevent the side from asserting control in big games under Ruben Amorim's philosophy.
The ambition within the club is clear: evolve the midfield from reactive chaos to proactive dominance. The Red Devils want a player capable of anchoring possession, dictating transitions, and restoring balance between their attacking aggression and defensive stability. Smit fits the ideal profile - and the recruitment team sees him as a long-term cornerstone rather than a short-term patch.
Smit's meteoric rise at AZ
Smit is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders to emerge from AZ's academy, a system that has consistently produced intelligent, technically excellent talents. The Netherlands youth international has captained teams above his age group and earned senior football experience early through Jong AZ in the Eerste Divisie. At just 19, he already demonstrates a level of composure and decision-making beyond many established professionals.
Operating primarily as a deep-lying midfielder, Smit excels in reading play, shielding the back line and dictating tempo with exceptional passing range. His ability to play both short and progressive long balls makes him the central hub for AZ's build-up phases. Because of this, comparisons have been drawn with fellow Dutch orchestrators such as Frenkie de Jong - though Smit boasts a more naturally defensive instinct.
Smit will likely only leave AZ in the summer of 2026
Manchester United must decide whether to advance negotiations quickly or risk a rival outmanoeuvring them. With Newcastle already stepping up their approach and big European clubs circling, hesitation could prove costly. A summer move currently appears the most realistic scenario, giving United time to free up squad space, resolve outgoing uncertainties and refine their long-term midfield blueprint.
For Smit, the upcoming months are crucial as he weighs his next destination and prepares for a potential leap into a major league. AZ will hold firm on their valuation, knowing demand continues to rise with every standout performance. Whether he ultimately lands at Old Trafford or elsewhere, the race to secure one of the Netherlands' brightest midfield prospects is only just heating up.
