Man Utd plotting swoop for Dutch wonderkid to solve midfield problems but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals

Manchester United have identified Smit as a potential solution to their midfield rebuild, as per CentreDevils, with sources confirming that scouts have been closely monitoring the AZ Alkmaar starlet's development this season. Director of Recruitment Christopher Vivell has already discussed the teenager internally, signalling that United consider him one of the most promising young midfield profiles available on the market. His age, tactical intelligence and technical quality make him an attractive long-term investment for a club beginning to reshape its spine.

AZ are understood to value the player at roughly £25 million ($33m), a figure widely regarded as modest given his projection and growing international pedigree. The Red Devils are far from alone in their admiration; however, with several clubs across Europe already making enquiries, and domestic rivals in the Premier League expected to intensify their efforts in the coming weeks. Newcastle are pushing hardest alongside United in the race, with their interest described as "gathering serious momentum".

Despite United's growing desire to strengthen early, a January move looks unlikely at this stage. Instead, the 20-time Premier League champions could position themselves for a summer approach, allowing time for negotiations and squad adjustments. Smit is open to a step up and views a transition to a bigger European club as his natural next step.