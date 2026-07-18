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Man Utd plot move for Leicester defender after relegation to League One
Red Devils seek defensive reinforcements
United have been one of the most proactive clubs in the current transfer window, having already committed over £80 million to secure the midfield duo of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Alongside these high-profile arrivals, the club also secured goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer from rivals Leeds. However, Carrick is reportedly far from finished, with eyes set on a left-sided player, another midfielder, and a secondary striker to round out his options at Old Trafford.
The need for a new centre-back has become a priority due to a mounting availability crisis in the heart of the defence. Currently, Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a persistent back injury, while Lisandro Martinez is expected to be a late arrival at Carrington following his exploits with Argentina in the World Cup final. This leaves Carrick with only veteran Harry Maguire and inexperienced youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as his primary senior options for the upcoming fixtures.
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Chasing the Leicester City starlet
To address these depth concerns, United have identified Nelson as a primary target. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old defender has informed Leicester City of his desire to leave the King Power Stadium this summer. A highly-regarded product of the Foxes' academy, Nelson was a silver lining in a dark season for the club, making 27 appearances as Leicester suffered the humiliation of back-to-back relegations, which has seen them drop into the third tier of English football.
Despite Leicester’s collective struggles, Nelson’s individual stock remains high across Europe. West Ham United have expressed a firm interest in the England U20 international, while continental sides Torino and Borussia Monchengladbach have already seen formal offers rejected for the 6ft 5in powerhouse. United’s interest represents a significant step up for the youngster, who is keen to maintain his progression at the highest level rather than dropping into League One for the upcoming domestic season.
A record-breaking valuation
Securing Nelson’s signature will not be a straightforward task for the Red Devils, as Leicester are reportedly holding firm on a £10m valuation. Should a move materialise at that price point, it would make Nelson the third most expensive player in League One history. It remains to be seen whether United’s recruitment team believes that the price tag represents fair market value, or if they will attempt to negotiate a lower fee given the Foxes' weakened bargaining position following their recent relegation.
The defender offers more than just height and aerial dominance; his versatility is a major selling point for Carrick’s tactical setup. Nelson is equally comfortable slotting in at left-back, a position where United have looked vulnerable in recent months. While Luke Shaw managed to stay fit for the duration of the previous campaign, his long-term injury record remains a point of concern for the medical staff. Furthermore, Ruben Amorim signing Patrick Dorgu appears to have been earmarked for a more advanced role rather than a traditional defensive slot.
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Building for the Champions League
Driven by their return to the Champions League and the need to handle fixture congestion, United are looking to bolster their squad depth by signing Leicester's Nelson, who only has 12 months left on his contract, to provide versatile cover and avoid past injury crises. As pre-season preparations continue following their friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki, negotiations for the homegrown talent are expected to intensify, with United eager to secure their fourth major summer signing before the transfer window closes.
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