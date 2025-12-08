Man Utd Wolves ratings gfx FernandesGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: Brilliant Bruno Fernandes leads Red Devils to big win as Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot also impress

Bruno Fernandes was back to his best to guide Manchester United past a sorry Wolves and into the Premier League's top six. The United captain scored twice and got an assist in a 4-1 win at Molineux although it was not a trouble-free night for the Red Devils, who suffered the embarrassment of being the first team to concede a league goal to Wolves since October.

Wolves went into the game having lost their last eight matches in all competitions and without scoring a league goal in more than two months. They made things easy for United, which was just as well as the Red Devils did not exactly bring their A game. Diogo Dalot should have made more of a piece of quick-thinking by Fernandes which played him through on goal but he couldn't beat Sam Johnstone.

United did take the lead through more awful Wolves defending, as Casemiro capitalised on Andre's dilly-dallying on the ball to rob his countryman and send it to Matheus Cunha. The former Wolves forward bungled his pass to Fernandes, who then fell over but still managed to score past Johnstone.

United had a triple chance to double the lead which saw Bryan Mbeumo denied by Sam Johnstone, Cunha's follow-up shot blocked on the line by Toti Gomes and then Amad Diallo whistled the rebound wide. The visitors must have been kicking themselves as Bellegarde scored in the second minute of added time at the end of the half after United had failed to clear their lines. It was Wolves' first league goal since October 26, when they were beaten at home by Burnley.

United, for once, responded well to the setback and came out looking determined to put things right. They got their lead back in the 51st minute thanks to a quick breakaway move which led to Dalot passing for Mbeumo to slot into an unguarded net. They then went for the jugular as they had to and sealed the points. 

Mason Mount produced a smart volley to finish off a Fernandes pass and then the captain rounded off a pleasing evening for him by bagging a penalty after a handball, given by VAR, against Yerson Mosquera. 

GOAL rates Man United's players from Molineux...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-MAN UTDAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Transmitted confidence, especially when dealing with crosses. Had few shots to make and blameless for the goal.

    Noussair Mazraoui (6/10):

    Brushed off a bruising challenge by Jhon Arias and delivered a composed display, calmly averting the danger on the rare occasions there was any.

    Ayden Heaven (5/10):

    Surprising to see him start after his poor game against West Ham. Looked very relaxed and nearly ran into trouble in the first half. Made a couple of good interventions, especially against Arias and Fer Lopez, but his lack of authority when Wolves scored showed he is not suitable to lead the three-man defence.

    Luke Shaw (7/10):

    Strong all-round display, even withstanding his casual play against Lopez and needing help from Heaven. His aggressive defending helped United play on the front foot. It was his tackle on Bellegarde which sparked the counter leading to Mbeumo's goal.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-MAN UTDAFP

    Midfield

    Amad Diallo (6/10):

    Didn't really get into the game. Fired wide after Cunha's shot was hacked away while in the second half he made a promising dribble then didn't know what to do next. 

    Casemiro (7/10):

    Put in a combative performance, harrying Andre to help create the opening goal. Protected the defence well around the area.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Back to his dominant best after a poor display against West Ham, having his say in all four goals. Managed to score after slipping over; drove the team forward leading to the second goal; put in a peach of a cross for Mount and then calmly slotted in the penalty. 

    Diogo Dalot (7/10):

    An excellent display which showed he can help the team despite playing on his weaker left side. Should have done better with his chance but made amends with good wing play, teeing up a header for Cunha with the outside of his foot and then generously setting up Mbeumo to score.

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (7/10):

    Gave a typically energetic performance and took the rough with the smooth. Should have scored when Johnstone denied him but kept his head up and could hardly miss Dalot's gift after bursting forward. Booked for a foul on Arias after trying to compensate for losing the ball to him.

    Matheus Cunha (6/10):

    A rusty display against his old club. Got an assist despite bungling his pass to Bruno and should have done better with his attempt even with Gomes clearing it off the line. Couldn't get the ball out of his feet when it fell to him in the area although to his credit he set Dalot on his way when United restored their lead. 

    Mason Mount (7/10):

    Capped a fine display with a fine finish. Involved in United's best moves, demonstrating his footballing intelligence as well as his technique.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-MAN UTDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    Got the away crowd going with a couple of meaty challenges.

    Leny Yoro (6/10):

    Gave the team a bit more leadership in defence.

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    Played it simple to ensure United had no late panic.

    Patrick Dorgu (N/A):

    Replaced Dalot in the 84th minute.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    Got six minutes plus added time but looked in no hurry to increase the damage on Wolves.

    Ruben Amorim (7/10):

    Watched his team mostly dominate and recover well from a setback, with the important caveat they were playing a historically awful Wolves side.

