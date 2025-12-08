Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: Brilliant Bruno Fernandes leads Red Devils to big win as Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot also impress

Wolves went into the game having lost their last eight matches in all competitions and without scoring a league goal in more than two months. They made things easy for United, which was just as well as the Red Devils did not exactly bring their A game. Diogo Dalot should have made more of a piece of quick-thinking by Fernandes which played him through on goal but he couldn't beat Sam Johnstone.

United did take the lead through more awful Wolves defending, as Casemiro capitalised on Andre's dilly-dallying on the ball to rob his countryman and send it to Matheus Cunha. The former Wolves forward bungled his pass to Fernandes, who then fell over but still managed to score past Johnstone.

United had a triple chance to double the lead which saw Bryan Mbeumo denied by Sam Johnstone, Cunha's follow-up shot blocked on the line by Toti Gomes and then Amad Diallo whistled the rebound wide. The visitors must have been kicking themselves as Bellegarde scored in the second minute of added time at the end of the half after United had failed to clear their lines. It was Wolves' first league goal since October 26, when they were beaten at home by Burnley.

United, for once, responded well to the setback and came out looking determined to put things right. They got their lead back in the 51st minute thanks to a quick breakaway move which led to Dalot passing for Mbeumo to slot into an unguarded net. They then went for the jugular as they had to and sealed the points.

Mason Mount produced a smart volley to finish off a Fernandes pass and then the captain rounded off a pleasing evening for him by bagging a penalty after a handball, given by VAR, against Yerson Mosquera.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Molineux...