Goal.com
Live
Man Utd West Ham Sesko ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Michael Carrick's winning run gets the chop! Benjamin Sesko saves Luke Shaw's blushes as Hammers snip interim's perfect start

Michael Carrick's perfect start as Manchester United boss skidded to a halt with a 1-1 draw at West Ham but a 96th minute equaliser from Benjamin Sesko ensured his unbeaten run continued. United met their match against Carrick's boyhood club as Nuno Espirito Santo produced a tactical plan which stifled the visitors and Tomas Soucek gave the Hammers the lead in the second half.

Luke Shaw was the main culprit for the goal but Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo both failed to stop Soucek meeting Jarrod Bowen's cross and pouncing at the near post in the 50th minute. Carrick made the obvious move to bring on Sesko and the £74 million man delivered right at the death for the second time in three games, deftly flicking a cross into the top corner.

United had less than two minutes to strike again and give new-found online celebrity fan Frank Ilett (AKA the United Strand) his long-awaited haircut, but his afro is set to grow ever larger as the Red Devils failed to win a fifth consecutive game.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the London Stadium...

  • West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Made an excellent save to stop Summerville's shot nestling in the top corner. Wasn't to blame for Soucek's goal although he could have got out quicker to block his path.

    Diogo Dalot (5/10):

    Had a hazardous first half, struggling against Summerville and nearly getting Lammens into trouble with his ill-advised back pass.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Made an important early tackle on Bowen and was pretty solid before being taken off for Leny Yoro.

    Lisandro Martinez (5/10):

    His long-range passes helped open West Ham up on occasion but he didn't cover himself in glory with his marking job on Soucek.

    Luke Shaw (4/10):

    Had United's best moment when his shot was blocked on the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka but made a big mistake for the goal, failing to clear his lines and giving West Ham time to get bodies forward and pounce.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-MAN UTDAFP

    Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    A decent display overall as his passing was United's best hope of unlocking their stubborn hosts but should have done more to stop Soucek.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    One of the few United players who acquitted himself well. Had an equaliser ruled out by the most marginal of offsides.

    Bruno Fernandes (6/10):

    Had a few nice passages of play but was mostly unable to weave his usual magic due to West Ham's stifling gameplan.

  • West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Played deeper than usual and was less effective as a result. His decision-making didn't help him and he was taken off for Sesko in the 69th minute.

    Bryan Mbeumo (5/10):

    Rarely troubled West Ham's backline, with his link-play being sloppy and his shooting wayward. But in the final minutes he dug out a low cross for the equaliser.

    Amad Diallo (4/10):

    Had a frustrating evening as El Hadji Malick Diouf stayed on top of him in the first half then Aaron Wan-Bissaka had his measure in the second when he switched to the left. Made very poor decisions, twice taking too long to release the ball.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-MAN UTDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Leny Yoro (8/10):

    Made two brilliant, goal-saving tackles after replacing Maguire and got the ball forward with more urgency.

    Benjamin Sesko (8/10):

    Gave United a much-needed focal point when he was introduced and conjured a magnificent equaliser at the death, adding to his last-gasp winner over Fulham.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    Glanced a header inches wide.

    Michael Carrick (6/10):

    Even though he avoided a first defeat, this was an example why naysayers like Gary Neville think he shouldn't get the job permanently. Got out-thought by Nuno and should have mixed things up earlier. In his favour, his three substitutes all had an impact.

FA Cup
Burton crest
Burton
BUR
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
Premier League
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
0