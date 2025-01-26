Man Utd player ratings vs Fulham: A bolt from the blue from the Butcher! Lisandro Martinez settles sleepy contest with first shot on target as Harry Maguire stands tall but Rasmus Hojlund disappoints

The Argentine's fortuitous strike gave Ruben Amorim's side their third away win of the season to move up to 12th in the Premier League table

Lisandro Martinez struck lucky to give an uninspiring Manchester United a valuable if fortuitous 1-0 win at Fulham. The Argentine tried his luck from outside the area in a dreadful game in west London and was rewarded with scoring the breakthrough goal in the 78th minute, which proved enough to earn United just their third away win of the season.

Ruben Amorim's side had not been good value for their lead and rode their luck long into the eight minutes of added time, with Toby Collyer producing a brave block on the line to keep them in front and Rodrigo Muniz blasting a glorious opportunity over the bar. Amad Diallo thought he had sealed the victory when he struck in added time but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

The first half was unspeakably dull. So dull, that the Red Devils' expected goals (xG) was 0.0 until the 42nd minute, when Matthijs de Ligt's headed wide from a free kick to register their first shot. The second half was not much better and for the first 20 minutes neither side had a touch inside the opposing area. It was either going to take something special or a stroke of good fortune to break the deadlock and it proved to be the latter, a hopeful effort from Martinez which flew off the boot of Sasa Lukic and looped high into the net.

Article continues below

United gritted their teeth and clung on to earn their eighth consecutive win away to Fulham and move up to 12th in the table.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Craven Cottage...