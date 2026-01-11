Man Utd Brighton FA Cup ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Brighton: What a mess! Darren Fletcher fails managerial audition as Danny Welbeck comes back to haunt former club AGAIN to dump Red Devils out of the FA Cup

Danny Welbeck haunted Manchester United yet again as Brighton became only the third team in 43 years to knock the Red Devils out of the FA Cup in the third round. Welbeck played his part in the Seagulls taking the lead at Old Trafford and then doubled their advantage with a second-half piledriver.

Benjamin Sesko gave United hope of a fightback by heading home in the 85th minute, but teenager Shea Lacey's sending off four minutes later for throwing the ball into the ground in anger erased all momentum from the goal and United fell out of another cup competition at the first hurdle, meaning their whole season rests on them trying to qualify for Europe. The defeat also severely harms Darren Fletcher's chances of being named interim manager for the rest of the season. 

Fletcher swapped out three players from his first game in charge against Burnley on Wednesday, handing Kobbie Mainoo his first start since August while recalling Leny Yoro and Mason Mount to the line-up. Brighton, meanwhile, had made six changes from their 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

United made a very fast start, but after Diogo Dalot squandered a clear one-on-one and skied another effort, the Seagulls took an 11th-minute lead. The goal came from a familiar source, a cross from Welbeck who has a habit of haunting his former club whenever he plays against them, as his cut-back was met by Giorginio Rutter. And although Lisandro Martinez cleared the forward's header off the line, Brajan Gruda turned the rebound in.

United nearly conceded again moments later when Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Welbeck, but the United goalkeeper managed to get in the way of the shot. Welbeck would not be denied again, though, and scored for the eighth time against United, taking advantage of slack defending from Yoro and Patrick Dorgu to smash into the roof of the net.

Sesko headed United back into the game from Bruno Fernandes' corner, but after a bright cameo, Lacey saw red for two quickfire bookings, and United were unable to create anything else of note in the pursuit of an equaliser.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (5/10):

    Didn't show much authority when Gruda scored and he almost gifted Brighton a second shortly after. Couldn't be blamed for Welbeck's rocket but difficult to not feel that he has been weighed down by the general malaise at the club after a promising start.

    Diogo Dalot (4/10):

    Missed two great chances and bungled a promising foray forward. His attacking adventures left United exposed at the back, giving Mount the unenviable task of covering for him when Brighton took the lead.

    Leny Yoro (4/10):

    Didn't really justify coming into the team at the expense of Heaven as he was found wanting, failing to get tight on Welbeck for either goal.

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    Solid defensively and created two half-chances with his ever-ambitious passing

    Patrick Dorgu (4/10):

    A shambles for both goals. For the first one he failed to mark Rutter or notice Gruda creeping up to score on the rebound. Then he was too slow to close down Gruda when he teed up Welbeck. His attacking contribution amounted to one nice pass to Cunha.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-BRIGHTONAFP

    Midfield

    Manuel Ugarte (5/10):

    Didn't interrupt Brighton's play when he needed to and his passing was again not up to scratch.

    Kobbie Mainoo (7/10):

    Made the most of his first start since August as he created three early chances, showing what United were missing given Amorim's refusal to play him or tweak his system to fit him in.

    Bruno Fernandes (6/10):

    Was responsible for most of United's good moves and dug deep at the end, helping out in defence.

  • Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Mason Mount (5/10):

    Got little joy down the right flank and was the first player to come off.

    Benjamin Sesko (6/10):

    His finishing could have been better, but he gave the team a focal point and his late header gave them hope.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Yet again he failed to inspire the team in attack, creating little danger while skewing his one good opportunity off target.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-BRIGHTONAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Joshua Zirkzee (5/10):

    Tried to link the play, but United need him to take matters into his own hands at this stage.

    Shea Lacey (5/10):

    Played well and showed courage, but his passion got the better off him and he was needlessly sent off at the crucial moment.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Gave United another focal point in attack and he helped Sesko score by providing a double-pronged threat in the air.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Provided some much needed power when he came on for Ugarte.

    Darren Fletcher (4/10):

    Dropping Heaven and Casemiro was a mistake, although Mainoo shone when given his big chance. Despite a good performance, he then removed the midfielder. Has little hope of getting the job for much longer.

Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Premier League
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA
Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU
0