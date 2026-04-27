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Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs Brentford: Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes keep producing the goods while Benjamin Sesko steps up to all-but secure Champions League return

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Manchester United vs Brentford
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Manchester United can almost hear the sound of the Champions League anthem after Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko propelled them to a 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday. The Red Devils stay third in the Premier League table but now possess an 11-point lead over sixth-placed Brighton, meaning they have all-but secured a top-five finish and a ticket back to Europe's top table for the first time in three years.

Casemiro rose to head in his fourth goal in eight games to give United a lead in the 12th minute as the hosts capitalised on an electric start. Amad Diallo had missed a sitter in the second minute after some beautiful footwork from Kobbie Mainoo, his shot blocked on the line by Sepp van den Berg, while ot long after, Harry Maguire saw his header clawed off the line by Caoimhin Kelleher.

United did live a little dangerously, and it took two fine saves from Senne Lammens to keep out a pair of potential own goals by Ayden Heaven. Sesko then gave the hosts a two-goal cushion right before half-time, providing a simple finish as Bruno Fernandes laid the goal out on a plate for the Slovenian. The United captain's pass took him on to 19 assists for the season, just one shy of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry's joint-Premier League record.

United were comfortable for most of the second half, although an 87th-minute strike from Mathias Jensen made for a nervy finish before the full-time whistle came.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (8/10):

    Produced two top-draw saves to spare Heaven's blushes and keep United in front.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Defended well and then took up a familiar position of right wing-back in the second half and looked just as comfortable.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Set up Casemiro's goal with a looping header after almost scoring himself. Given a hard time by Thiago but came out unscathed, in contrast to the harrowing 3-1 defeat at the G-tech Community Stadium earlier in the campaign.

    Ayden Heaven (7/10):

    Managed to stop Thiago in his tracks on repeat occasions, and yet on another day could have scored a couple of own goals. A player who likes to live on the edge.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Given a couple of scares by Ouattara and had to watch himself after picking up a yellow card in the sixth minute.

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    Midfield

    Kobbie Mainoo (8/10):

    Demonstrated his flair on several occasions, none more so than during his dazzling dribble, which deserved a better finish from Amad.

    Casemiro (8/10):

    Produced a customary towering header to score his ninth goal of the season and set off more chants of 'One more year' from the home fans. United will certainly miss his set-piece threat as well as his thunderous slide tackles.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Fuelled the victory with a stunning array of passes. Turned down the chance to score in favour of boosting his assist numbers with his pass to Sesko.

  • Manchester United v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Amad Diallo (5/10):

    Missed two big chances to score and was put out of his misery at half-time.

    Benjamin Sesko (7/10):

    Demonstrated some good hold-up play in addition to scoring his 10th league goal of the season to make him the club's top scorer out on his own.

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    An energetic start made way for the latest in a string of disappointing performances, and against his old side to boot. Taken off in the second half for Mount.

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  • Manchester United v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Noussair Mazraoui (7/10):

    Tightened up the right-hand side that had become leaky while Amad was playing by slotting in as the right-centre-back.

    Mason Mount (6/10):

    A positive cameo to help get back to full fitness.

    Leny Yoro (5/10):

    When he came on, Brentford grew in confidence and scored.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    Brought on in the 88th minute.

    Michael Carrick (7/10):

    There was a lot to like from the team going forward and he made a ruthless but logical substitution at half-time to shore up the defence.

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