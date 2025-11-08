Aston Villa Manchester United WSLGOAL/GETTY IMAGES
Tom Ritchie

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Aston Villa: Red Devils' unbeaten run comes to a halt as Ella Toone & Jess Park fall short in blow to WSL title hopes

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the WSL season, falling 1-0 to a spirited Aston Villa side. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, with Miri Taylor firing in from the edge of the box for her first goal as a professional. The Red Devils were uncharacteristically listless in attack as Mark Skinner's side failed to score for the first time in the 2025-26 season.

United entered the game as heavy favourites, sitting in third at the start of the day's play and the visitors winning just once in their first seven league games. 

Villa frustrated the hosts in an uneventful first half. Taylor's strike came after the hosts failed to clear their lines from a corner. The Scottish midfielder managed to keep the bouncing ball down, driving the ball into the corner of Phallon Tullis-Joyce's net. 

Ella Toone produced United's first shot on target shortly after the hour mark. Her scrambled effort was gallantly cleared off the line by a lunging Villa defender. Skinner's substitutions could do little to influence the game, with United failing to create a clear cut chance until Rachel Williams' header was comfortable stopped by Sabrina D'Angelo in the 85th minute. 

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Leigh Sports Village.

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (5/10):

    There was little she could to stop Taylor's effort as she was left unsighted by a sea of bodies from the uncleared corner. Dealt with Villa's otherwise tame efforts with minimal fuss.

    Jayde Riviere (6/10):

    Provided some attacking impetus, but her delivery was inconsistent. 

    Dominique Janssen (5/10):

    Was caught high up the pitch on a couple of occasions. Bailed out by her centre back partner and the covering Miyazawa.

    Maya Le Tissier (6/10):

    Fierce battle with player of the match Kirsty Hanson. Stood up to the striker physically, and made some well timed recovery tackles. 

    Gabby George (4/10):

    Failed to push on with any threat. Pulled in the 55th minute. 

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (6/10):

    An outstanding covering tackle stopped Villa from extending their lead on the hour mark. Unable to dictate play in possession. 

    Lisa Naalsund (4/10):

    Subbed before the hour mark. Another victim of Villa's compact defence. 

    Ella Toone (5/10):

    Struggled to impact the game until her snatched chance in the box was cleared off the line. 

    Attack

    Jess Park (4/10):

    Floated in and out of the game. Showed little sign of the attacking threat she has provided so far this season. 

    Fridolina Rolfo (4/10):

    One jinking run in the first half resulted in a poor effort on her weaker foot. An anonymous performance otherwise. Pulled before the hour mark. 

    Elisabeth Terland (5/10):

    Next to no service before getting the hook in the 55th minute. A frustrating afternoon.

    Subs & Manager

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    Provided a physical presence in the box that almost lead to a Toone goal. Her willing runs down the channel turned the Villa defence. 

    Anna Sandberg (6/10):

    Retained possession well in the final third. Her floated cross for Williams could have set up the break through.

    Leah Galton (5/10):

    One headed effort screwed harmlessly wide. Little to talk about otherwise. 

    Julia Zigotti Olme (4/10):

    Little to report. Tidy enough on the ball, but like many of her peers, provided no sustained attacking threat. 

    Rachel Williams (N/A):

    Could have done better with her headed chance as time expired. 

    Mark Skinner (4/10):

    His side looked a shadow of the attacking threat they have provided over the season to date. Some of the subs had an impact, but it wasn't enough to break down the visitors' low block. 

